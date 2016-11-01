EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso, stocks weaken as Trump wall spat deepens

(Updates prices) By Miguel Gutierrez and Bruno Federowski MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Jan 26 The Mexican peso and stock exchange weakened on Thursday after President Enrique Pena Nieto pulled out of a meeting in Washington with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in a deepening spat over a border wall and trade disputes. The peso ended the day down 0.62 percent, having fallen as much as 1.7 percent during the session, while Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index lost 1.38 percent, bu