Nov 1 EQT Midstream Partners Lp

* EQT midstream partners announces pricing of senior notes

* Priced an offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.125 pct senior notes due December 1, 2026

* Offering of senior notes due December 1, 2026 at a price to public of 99.191 pct of their face value