BRIEF-Mercury Systems announces pricing of common stock offering
* Announces pricing of common stock offering; increases offering size
Nov 1 Zendesk Inc
* Fy2016 revenue view $309.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $87.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Zendesk announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.04
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.27
* Q3 revenue $80.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $79.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $86 million to $88 million
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $86 million to $88 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $309 million to $311 million
* Announces pricing of common stock offering; increases offering size

* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share
* Increases quarterly cash dividend 11 pct to $0.10 per share