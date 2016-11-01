BRIEF-Kroger Co moves all its C-store business to McLane Co
* The Kroger Co, the Cincinnati-based parent company of Loaf 'n Jug, Turkey Hill Minit Market, Tom Thumb, Kwik Shop and Quik Stop moves all its c-store business to mclane company
Nov 1 Edgewell Personal Care Co
* Edgewell Personal Care - terms of transaction were not disclosed.
* Edgewell Personal Care - transaction was funded from operating cash and will not have a material effect on fiscal 2017 expected financial results
* Edgewell Personal Care acquires Bulldog Skincare Holdings Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Kroger Co, the Cincinnati-based parent company of Loaf 'n Jug, Turkey Hill Minit Market, Tom Thumb, Kwik Shop and Quik Stop moves all its c-store business to mclane company
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, said on Thursday that it would acquire U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for about $880 million in a deal that is expected to shake up the international payments landscape.
NEW ORLEANS, Jan 26 Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, the owner of Volvo cars, plans to roll out its mid-priced Lynk & Co brand in the United States and Europe in early 2019, but cautioned those plans could change if U.S. President Donald Trump imposes a border tax on imported vehicles, a senior company executive told Reuters.