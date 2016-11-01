Nov 1 Falco Resources Ltd

* Falco Resources Ltd says to sell 14 million units and 7.8 million flow-through shares at a price of $1.07 per unit and $1.28 per flow-through share

* Falco Resources Ltd says net proceeds of offering will be used by company to advance dewatering program related to development of horne 5 deposit

* Falco announces bought deal offering of $25M and concurrent private placement for up to an additional $25M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: