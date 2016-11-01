BRIEF-Mercury Systems announces pricing of common stock offering
* Announces pricing of common stock offering; increases offering size
Nov 1 Trinet Group Inc
* Trinet announces third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.29
* Q3 earnings per share $0.20
* Q3 revenue rose 15 percent to $770.5 million
* Q3 revenue view $152.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces pricing of common stock offering; increases offering size
* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly cash dividend 11 pct to $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: