BRIEF-Mercury Systems announces pricing of common stock offering
* Announces pricing of common stock offering; increases offering size
Nov 1 CNO Financial Group Inc :
* CNO Financial Group Inc qtrly total revenue $1.01 billion versus $904.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $972.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CNO Financial Group reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.37
* Q3 earnings per share $0.11
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces pricing of common stock offering; increases offering size
* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly cash dividend 11 pct to $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: