BRIEF-Mercury Systems announces pricing of common stock offering
* Announces pricing of common stock offering; increases offering size
Nov 1 Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc :
* Qtrly comparable hotel RevPAR increased 2.2 pct to $174.44
* Sees Q4 total portfolio hotel RevPAR growth negative 2.0 pct to 0.0 pct
* Sees Q4 comparable hotel RevPAR growth negative 2.5 pct to negative 0.5 pct
* Sees Q4 adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share $0.24 to $0.26
* Sees full year 2016 adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share $1.16 to $1.18
* Sunstone Hotel investors reports results for third quarter 2016
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.33 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* Announces pricing of common stock offering; increases offering size
* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly cash dividend 11 pct to $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: