* Teranga Gold Corp says to sell 62 million common shares of company at a price of $1.05 per common share

* Teranga Gold -plans to direct about $30 million of net proceeds of offering to construction readiness activities for its acquired Banfora gold project

* Teranga Gold -intends to use remainder of net proceeds to fund exploration activities associated with its Banfora, Golden Hill and Gourma gold projects

* Teranga Gold announces $65 million equity offering