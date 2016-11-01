Nov 2 Cousins Properties Inc :

* Cousins Properties Inc - in light of transactions with Parkway, Cousins has withdrawn its 2016 FFO guidance.

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cousins Properties reports results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016

* Q3 FFO per share $0.22

* Q3 FFO per share $0.23 excluding items