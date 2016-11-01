BRIEF-Mercury Systems announces pricing of common stock offering
* Announces pricing of common stock offering; increases offering size
Nov 1 Veresen Inc
* Veresen Inc says full year 2016 distributable cash guidance increased approximately 6% to a range of $1.12 per common share to $1.16 per common share
* Veresen announces strong third quarter financial results and increased 2016 guidance
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.07
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces pricing of common stock offering; increases offering size
* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly cash dividend 11 pct to $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: