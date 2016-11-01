Nov 1 Veresen Inc

* Veresen Inc says full year 2016 distributable cash guidance increased approximately 6% to a range of $1.12 per common share to $1.16 per common share

* Veresen announces strong third quarter financial results and increased 2016 guidance

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.07

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S