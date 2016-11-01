BRIEF-Mercury Systems announces pricing of common stock offering
* Announces pricing of common stock offering; increases offering size
Nov 1 Palatin Technologies Inc
* Palatin Technologies Inc - new drug application (nda) to FDA targeted for second half of 2017 for Bremelanotide
* Bremelanotide meets co-primary endpoints in Palatin's phase 3 trials for hypoactive sexual desire disorder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces pricing of common stock offering; increases offering size
* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly cash dividend 11 pct to $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: