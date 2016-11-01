Nov 1 Handy & Harman Ltd

* Anticipates full-year 2016 net sales of $798 million to $843 million

* Handy & Harman Ltd -anticipates full year 2016 adjusted ebitda in ranges of $98 million to $103 million

* Handy & Harman Ltd. Reports third quarter financial results; provides outlook for full-year 2016

* Q3 sales $230.8 million versus $181.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.66 from continuing operations