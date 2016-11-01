BRIEF-Mercury Systems announces pricing of common stock offering
* Announces pricing of common stock offering; increases offering size
Nov 1 Handy & Harman Ltd
* Anticipates full-year 2016 net sales of $798 million to $843 million
* Handy & Harman Ltd -anticipates full year 2016 adjusted ebitda in ranges of $98 million to $103 million
* Handy & Harman Ltd. Reports third quarter financial results; provides outlook for full-year 2016
* Q3 sales $230.8 million versus $181.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.66 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces pricing of common stock offering; increases offering size
* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly cash dividend 11 pct to $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: