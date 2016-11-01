BRIEF-Mercury Systems announces pricing of common stock offering
* Announces pricing of common stock offering; increases offering size
Nov 1 Horizon Global Corp
* Horizon Global Corp sees fy net sales growth of 2 to 4 percent on a gaap basis and 3 to 5 percent on a constant currency basis
* Horizon Global Corp- "on track to achieve $10 million in synergies in 2017 that were previously communicated"
* Horizon Global Corp- in connection to agreement to acquire westfalia, incurred an incremental $152 million of term debt in current quarter
* Horizon Global Corp- qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Horizon Global Corp- qtrly net sales $151.72 million versus $153.34 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $154.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Horizon Global reports third quarter results and raises full-year guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly cash dividend 11 pct to $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: