Nov 1 Westar Energy Inc

* Westar Energy Inc - affirmed its 2016 earnings guidance of $2.38 to $2.53 per share with a bias towards upper end of range

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reg-Westar Energy announces 3rd quarter 2016 results.

* Reaffirms fy 2016 earnings per share view $2.38 to $2.53

* Q3 earnings per share $1.09

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: