Nov 1 CT Real Estate Investment Trust :

* CT Real Estate Investment Trust - CT REIT increases annual distribution by 3.0% beginning January 2017

* Quarter end adjusted funds from operations/unit $0.222

* Qtrly property revenue C$102.9 million, up 7.3%

* CT Real Estate Investment Trust - all figures in C$

* CT REIT announces distribution increase and reports strong third quarter results