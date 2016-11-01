Nov 1 Hyster-yale Materials Handling Inc :

* Company expects lift truck segment operating profit in Q4 of 2016 to be lower than Q4 of 2015

* Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc - in 2017, company expects Americas market to moderate compared with 2016

* Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.75

* Q3 revenue $629.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $676.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S