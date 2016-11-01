BRIEF-Charles Schwab increases quarterly dividend by 14 percent
* Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share
Nov 1 Hyster-yale Materials Handling Inc :
* Company expects lift truck segment operating profit in Q4 of 2016 to be lower than Q4 of 2015
* Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc - in 2017, company expects Americas market to moderate compared with 2016
* Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.75
* Q3 revenue $629.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $676.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increases quarterly cash dividend 11 pct to $0.10 per share
* Heritage Commerce Corp earns $7.2 million in fourth quarter 2016, up 63% from fourth quarter 2015; achieves record net income of $27.4 million for full year 2016