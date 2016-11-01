Nov 1 Killam Apartment REIT

* Killam APARTMENT REIT announces Q3-2016 results, including 3.0 pct same property NOI growth, $0.24 in FFO per unit, improved leverage and the completion of its newest development project

* Killam Apartment REIT - qtrly AFFO per unit/share $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: