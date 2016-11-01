BRIEF-Charles Schwab increases quarterly dividend by 14 percent
Increase quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per common share
Nov 1 Killam Apartment REIT
* Killam APARTMENT REIT announces Q3-2016 results, including 3.0 pct same property NOI growth, $0.24 in FFO per unit, improved leverage and the completion of its newest development project
Killam Apartment REIT - qtrly AFFO per unit/share $0.21
Increases quarterly cash dividend 11 pct to $0.10 per share
* Heritage Commerce Corp earns $7.2 million in fourth quarter 2016, up 63% from fourth quarter 2015; achieves record net income of $27.4 million for full year 2016