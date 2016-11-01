Nov 1 Aeolus Capital Management Ltd.:

* Agreement where Elliott through an affiliate, will acquire a controlling interest in Co and its affiliated entities

* ACM management team,led by Andrew Bernstein, Chris Grasso, Trevor Jones,Frank Fischer, will continue in their current roles

* Management team will retain their entire equity ownership interest in business following closing of transaction

