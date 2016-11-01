BRIEF-Finish line to exit JackRabbit
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Criticalpoint Capital Llc
Nov 1 Aeolus Capital Management Ltd.:
* Agreement where Elliott through an affiliate, will acquire a controlling interest in Co and its affiliated entities
* ACM management team,led by Andrew Bernstein, Chris Grasso, Trevor Jones,Frank Fischer, will continue in their current roles
* Management team will retain their entire equity ownership interest in business following closing of transaction
* Elliott to acquire a controlling interest in Aeolus Source text for Eikon:
Jan 26 Lionsgate has initiated talks to sell its stake in Epix to the premium U.S. cable channel's other two shareholders, MGM Holdings Inc and Paramount, a unit of Viacom Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Midland States Bancorp Inc to acquire Centrue Financial Corporation