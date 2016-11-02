BRIEF-Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct
* Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct
Nov 1 First NBC Bank Holding Co :
* For quarter ended Sept 30, 2016, preliminary net income of $9.7 million, as compared to $12.3 million for Q3 of 2015
* Reported preliminary total assets of $4.9 billion at Sept 30, 2016, an increase of 14.5 pct from prior year period
* Anticipates that it will delay filing its quarterly report on form 10-Q for period ended Sept 30, 2016
* Qtrly net interest income totaled $39.6 million, an increase of $5.1 million, or 14.9 pct from Q3 of 2015
* First NBC Bank announces preliminary 2016 third quarter results
Jan 27 With investment firms cutting costs and portfolio managers combating a barrage of information, financial research shops around the globe are looking for new ways to keep their product relevant.
ZURICH, Jan 27 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday: