BRIEF-Sprague Resources LP announces cash distribution for the fourth quarter 2016
* Sprague Resources LP announces eleventh consecutive increased cash distribution for the fourth quarter of 2016 and earnings conference call schedule
Nov 2 West Corp
* Q3 earnings per share from continuing operations $0.56
* Expect to finish year with revenue and adjusted earnings per share within original guidance ranges, albeit low end
* Says no decision has been made to enter into any transaction
* Process to explore strategic alternatives, including, sale or separation of one or more of operating businesses, or sale of co
* West Corporation reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $571.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $573.7 million
* Enbridge announces privatization of midcoast energy partners lp and provides update on enbridge energy partners strategic review
* Marathon Patent Group Inc - may offer and sell up to 750,000 shares of co's common stock from time to time through Northland Securities - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kAA4hh Further company coverage: