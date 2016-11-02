BRIEF-Sprague Resources LP announces cash distribution for the fourth quarter 2016
* Sprague Resources LP announces eleventh consecutive increased cash distribution for the fourth quarter of 2016 and earnings conference call schedule
Nov 2 Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
* Caledonia Mining - Operations remain robustly cash generative, reported EPS for year to 31 December 2016 anticipated to be lower than expectations
* Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Revised 2016 earnings guidance
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Sprague Resources LP announces eleventh consecutive increased cash distribution for the fourth quarter of 2016 and earnings conference call schedule
* Enbridge announces privatization of midcoast energy partners lp and provides update on enbridge energy partners strategic review
* Marathon Patent Group Inc - may offer and sell up to 750,000 shares of co's common stock from time to time through Northland Securities - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kAA4hh Further company coverage: