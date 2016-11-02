BRIEF-GoDaddy announces preliminary fourth quarter results
* GoDaddy announces preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Nov 2 Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd
* Qtrly non-gaap net income of $9.4 million, or $0.34 per diluted share
* Expects $42 million to $46 million in revenue for q4
* Expects $0.23 to $0.29 in diluted gaap eps for q4
* Expects $0.31 to $0.40 in diluted non-gaap eps for q4
* Nova reports record revenues for third quarter 2016
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.34
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.18
* Q3 revenue rose 9 percent to $44.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* GoDaddy announces preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
BRASILIA, Jan 27 BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest financial bourse, said on Friday that CME Group had fully divested its position in shares issued by the Brazilian bourse, but said the accords between both companies remained valid.
* Fisher Investments reports 5.98 percent passive stake in Stratasys Ltd as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kAehCk) Further company coverage: