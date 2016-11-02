BRIEF-GoDaddy announces preliminary fourth quarter results
* GoDaddy announces preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Nov 2 Pico Holdings Inc -
* "We are in process of winding down our remaining oil and gas assets which will take place over course of next several months"
* Total revenue $ 96.71 million versus $ 78.09 million
* Announces results for the third quarter of 2016
* Q3 loss per share $0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GoDaddy announces preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
BRASILIA, Jan 27 BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest financial bourse, said on Friday that CME Group had fully divested its position in shares issued by the Brazilian bourse, but said the accords between both companies remained valid.
* Fisher Investments reports 5.98 percent passive stake in Stratasys Ltd as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kAehCk) Further company coverage: