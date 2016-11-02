Nov 2 Northwest Natural Gas Co -

* Quarterly operating revenues $87.7 million versus $93.1 million

* NW Natural reports results for the three and nine months ended september 30, 2016

* Q3 loss per share $0.29

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $2.05 to $2.25

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.98 to $2.18