BRIEF-Dupont declares first quarter dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38per share
Nov 2 Walker & Dunlop Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $0.96
* Q3 revenue rose 28 percent to $154.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total transaction volume of $5.0 billion, up 2 percent from Q3'15
* Will generate double digit earnings per share growth in 2016 for third consecutive year
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
ZURICH, Jan 27 Roche's cancer drug Tecentriq hit the market months behind immuno-oncology (I/O) medicines from Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co but the Swiss drugmaker's treatment is making up lost ground.