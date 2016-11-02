BRIEF-GoDaddy announces preliminary fourth quarter results
* GoDaddy announces preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Nov 2 Vitamin Shoppe Inc
* Vitamin Shoppe Inc announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.50
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.48
* Q3 sales $314.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $317.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 total comparable sales growth flat to slightly negative
* 2016 guidance for GAAP fully diluted earnings per share narrowed to range of $1.89 - $1.99
* Sees adjusted earnings per diluted share in range of $2.10 to $2.20 for full-year of 2016
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $40 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.10 to $2.20
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.89 to $1.99
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GoDaddy announces preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
BRASILIA, Jan 27 BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest financial bourse, said on Friday that CME Group had fully divested its position in shares issued by the Brazilian bourse, but said the accords between both companies remained valid.
* Fisher Investments reports 5.98 percent passive stake in Stratasys Ltd as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kAehCk) Further company coverage: