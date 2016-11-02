BRIEF-Dupont declares first quarter dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 2 Vereit Inc :
* Qtrly net income per diluted share of $0.01
* FY2016 FFO per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vereit - consolidated revenue for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016 decreased $22.1 million to $362.9 million as versus revenue of $385.0 million for same quarter in 2015
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.75 to $0.78 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
ZURICH, Jan 27 Roche's cancer drug Tecentriq hit the market months behind immuno-oncology (I/O) medicines from Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co but the Swiss drugmaker's treatment is making up lost ground.