Nov 2 Vereit Inc :

* Qtrly net income per diluted share of $0.01

* FY2016 FFO per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vereit - consolidated revenue for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016 decreased $22.1 million to $362.9 million as versus revenue of $385.0 million for same quarter in 2015

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.75 to $0.78 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: