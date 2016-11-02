BRIEF-Dupont declares first quarter dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38per share
Nov 2 Spectra Energy Partners Lp
* Spectra Energy Partners LP announces 36th consecutive quarterly cash distribution increase
* Spectra Energy says board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution to unitholders of $0.67625 per unit
* Spectra Energy says new distribution is an increase of 1.25 cents over previous level of $0.66375 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
ZURICH, Jan 27 Roche's cancer drug Tecentriq hit the market months behind immuno-oncology (I/O) medicines from Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co but the Swiss drugmaker's treatment is making up lost ground.