BRIEF-Dupont declares first quarter dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38per share
Nov 2 Caesarstone Ltd
* Caesarstone ltd says revises full-year 2016 guidance range for revenue and adjusted ebitda
* Caesarstone ltd says now anticipates full year 2016 revenue in range of $524 million to $534 million
* Caesarstone ltd says now anticipates full year 2016 adjusted ebitda in range of $125 million to $130 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.56, revenue view $553.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Caesarstone reports third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.70
* Q3 earnings per share $0.65
* Q3 revenue $144.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $152.8 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $524 million to $534 million
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
ZURICH, Jan 27 Roche's cancer drug Tecentriq hit the market months behind immuno-oncology (I/O) medicines from Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co but the Swiss drugmaker's treatment is making up lost ground.