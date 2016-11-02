BRIEF-Dupont declares first quarter dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 2 Gramercy Property Trust
* Gramercy property trust- narrowed full-year 2016 guidance for core ffo to between $0.72 and $0.74, and for affo to between $0.66 and $0.68
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 affo earnings per share $0.16
* Qtrly core ffo $0.18 per diluted common share
* Gramercy property trust reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue $131.1 million
* Q3 FFO per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
ZURICH, Jan 27 Roche's cancer drug Tecentriq hit the market months behind immuno-oncology (I/O) medicines from Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co but the Swiss drugmaker's treatment is making up lost ground.