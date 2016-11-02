BRIEF-Dupont declares first quarter dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38per share
Nov 2 Noble Midstream Partners LP :
* Noble midstream partners LP says oil and gas gathering volumes of 63.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q3
* Anticipate Q4 capital expenditures to be between $20-$25 million
* Noble midstream partners-remain on schedule for initial Delaware basin oil, produced water gathering system, related facilities to be online in Q2 2017
* Noble midstream partners reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $48.2 million
* Q3 revenue $48.2 million

* Q3 revenue view $32.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
