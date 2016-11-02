Nov 2 AmerisourceBergen Corp
* Sees fy 2017 revenue growth in range of 6.5 percent to 8
percent
* Slightly reduced both revenue growth rate, adjusted
earnings per share growth rate expectations for fiscal 2017
* Reduced 2017 outlook due to uncertainty around drug
pricing trends in particular
* Sees fy2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in
range of $5.63 to $5.88;
* Sees adjusted diluted earnings per share in december
quarter will be several cents lower than prior year's result
* Sees adjusted diluted earnings per share to be flat in
march quarter compared to march 2016 quarter
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.82, revenue view $158.80
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Board of directors authorized a new $1 billion regular
share repurchase program
* Amerisourcebergen reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and
year end results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 excluding items
* Q4 revenue $37.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $37.85
billion
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.64
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
