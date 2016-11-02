BRIEF-Dupont declares first quarter dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 2 Penn West Petroleum Ltd
* Sees full year 2016 production guidance to 52,000 - 55,000 boe per day from 55,000 - 57,000 boe per day.
* In core areas, full year 2016 production guidance is unchanged at 22,000 - 24,000 boe per day.
* Penn west petroleum ltd says full year 2016 capital budget remains unchanged at $90 million, plus $15 million allocated for decommissioning expenditures
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.06
* Anticipate spending up to $150 million in total capital, including decommissioning expenditures, next year
* Expect next year's program will deliver core production growth of at least 10% from end of 2016 to end of 2017
* Penn west announces its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended september 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
ZURICH, Jan 27 Roche's cancer drug Tecentriq hit the market months behind immuno-oncology (I/O) medicines from Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co but the Swiss drugmaker's treatment is making up lost ground.