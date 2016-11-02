Nov 2 Spectra Energy Corp
* Spectra Energy reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.31 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.28
* Spectra Energy Corp says continue to expect full-year
dividend coverage of 1.2 times
* Spectra Energy Corp qtrly operating revenues $1,075
million versus $1,103 million last year
* Spectra Energy Corp says ongoing EBITDA from Spectra
Energy Partners was $502 million in Q3 2016, compared with $488
million in Q3 2015
* Spectra Energy Partners Q3 operating revenue $628 million
versus. $612 million last year
* Spectra Energy Corp says FERCcertificates are expected for
nexus and teal projects in Q1 of 2017, with in-service scheduled
for Q4 of 2017
* Bayway lateral project on schedule for H1 2018 in-service,
and Penneast continues to make progress toward being placed into
service in H2 2018
