BRIEF-Dupont declares first quarter dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 2 Allergan Plc
* Allergan announces $10 billion accelerated share repurchase, initiation of cash dividend in 2017
* Initiates quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share beginning in Q1 2017
* $5 billion share repurchase completed ahead of schedule
* Board expands share repurchase authorization to $15 billion from $10 billion
* Approximately $8 billion worth of shares are expected to be received and retired by Allergan during November 2016
* Up to 50 percent of ASR program will be collared, based upon Allergan stock price over a reference period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
ZURICH, Jan 27 Roche's cancer drug Tecentriq hit the market months behind immuno-oncology (I/O) medicines from Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co but the Swiss drugmaker's treatment is making up lost ground.