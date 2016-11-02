BRIEF-Dupont declares first quarter dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 2 Spx Flow Inc -
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.51, revenue view $2.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Spx flow reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $466.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $472 million
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.27 to $1.47
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.11
* Sees fy 2016 revenue more than $2.0 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
ZURICH, Jan 27 Roche's cancer drug Tecentriq hit the market months behind immuno-oncology (I/O) medicines from Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co but the Swiss drugmaker's treatment is making up lost ground.