BRIEF-Dupont declares first quarter dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 2 Ingredion Inc -
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reg-Ingredion incorporated reports strong third quarter 2016 results
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.95 to $7.10
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $5.29
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
ZURICH, Jan 27 Roche's cancer drug Tecentriq hit the market months behind immuno-oncology (I/O) medicines from Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co but the Swiss drugmaker's treatment is making up lost ground.