BRIEF-Dupont declares first quarter dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38per share
Nov 2 Allergan Plc -
* Quarterly gaap continuing operations loss per share of $1.15
* Updates full-year 2016 continuing operations guidance
* Sees 2016 total non gaap net revenues $14.45 billion - $14.65 billion
* Sees 2016 non gaap earnings per share $13.30 - $13.50
* FY2016 earnings per share view $13.90, revenue view $14.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 gaap loss per share of $3.70 - $3.90
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $3.32
* Q3 earnings per share view $3.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 gaap gross margin of 86.5% - 87.5%; sees 2016 non-gaap gross margin of 87% - 88%
* Allergan reports third quarter 2016 continuing operations performance with gaap net revenues of $3.6 billion; announces accelerated share repurchase, initiation of cash dividend
* Q3 revenue $3.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.68 billion
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
ZURICH, Jan 27 Roche's cancer drug Tecentriq hit the market months behind immuno-oncology (I/O) medicines from Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co but the Swiss drugmaker's treatment is making up lost ground.