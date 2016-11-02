BRIEF-Dupont declares first quarter dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 2 NOW Inc
* NOW Inc announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.34 excluding items
* Q3 revenue $520 million versus I/B/E/S view $538 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 loss per share $0.53 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
ZURICH, Jan 27 Roche's cancer drug Tecentriq hit the market months behind immuno-oncology (I/O) medicines from Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co but the Swiss drugmaker's treatment is making up lost ground.