Nov 2 Estee Lauder Companies Inc
* The Estée Lauder Companies fiscal 2017 first quarter net
sales rose in line with expectations, EPS exceeds guidance
* Q1 sales $2.87 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.9 billion
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $1.10 to $1.15 excluding
items
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.38 to $3.44 excluding
items
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $1.03 to $1.10
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.20 to $3.30
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.84
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 6 to 7 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Company reaffirms fiscal 2017 sales and earnings forecast
* Reported diluted net earnings per share are projected to
be between $1.03 and $1.10 for Q2 2017
* Net sales are forecasted to increase between 3% and 4%
versus prior-year period for Q2 2017
* Expects to take charges associated with previously
approved restructuring activities in Q2 2017 of about $30
million to $40 million
* "Expects sales growth to accelerate beginning in its
fiscal second quarter"
* Q2 net sales are forecasted to increase between 3% and 4%
versus the prior-year period.
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.50, revenue view $11.93
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
