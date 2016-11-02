BRIEF-Dupont declares first quarter dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 2 Enable Midstream Partners Lp -
* Announces quarterly cash distributions of $0.318 per unit
* Forecasts that it will perform near midpoint of its previously issued outlook for 2016 net income
* Forecasts that it will achieve lower end of its previously issued outlook for 2016 interest expense
* Forecasts that it will achieve higher end of its previously issued outlook for 2016 adjusted ebitda
* Enable Midstream announces third quarter 2016 financial results, contract updates, quarterly distributions and 2017 guidance
* Q3 revenue $620 million versus I/B/E/S view $686.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
ZURICH, Jan 27 Roche's cancer drug Tecentriq hit the market months behind immuno-oncology (I/O) medicines from Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co but the Swiss drugmaker's treatment is making up lost ground.