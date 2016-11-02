Nov 2 Taylor Morrison Home Corp
* Taylor Morrison reports third quarter revenue of $853
million and earnings per share of $0.49
* Q3 earnings per share $0.49
* Q3 revenue $853 million versus I/B/E/S view $863.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales orders were 1,950, a 19% increase from
prior year quarter
* 2016 GAAP home closings gross margin, inclusive of
capitalized interest, is expected to be in low to mid 18% range
* Says home closings are expected to be between 7,100 and
7,300 in 2016
* 2016 land and development spend is expected to be
approximately $800 million
* Backlog of homes under contract at end of quarter was
3,855 units, a growth of 8% from prior year
