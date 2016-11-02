Nov 2 Omeros Corp -
* Trial demonstrated that compound statistically
significantly reduced drug craving and measures of anxiety in
heroin users maintained on sublingual buprenorphine/naloxone
* Data reveal a statistically significant reduction in
heroin craving in patients treated with PPAR-Gamma agonist
compared to placebo controls
* Omeros announces positive data from phase 2 clinical trial
evaluating PPAR-Gamma agonist in heroin users treated with
buprenorphine/naloxone
