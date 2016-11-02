Nov 2 Summit Materials Inc
* Summit Materials Inc- reiterating its prior full year 2016
adjusted ebitda guidance to be in range of $360.0 million to
$370.0 million
* Summit materials inc- company is reiterating its gross
capital expenditures guidance to be in range of $150.0 million
to $170.0 million for FY 2016
* Summit materials, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.73
* Q3 revenue $480.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $477.9
million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.61
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
