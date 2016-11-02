Restaurant Brands to launch Tim Hortons in Mexico
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.
Nov 2 Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc :
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03, revenue view $1.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc says board has authorized a new $1.5 billion share repurchase program
* Quintiles IMS - visibility to additional cost reduction opportunities, are doubling cost synergies from $100-$200 million annualized savings exiting 2019
* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc says share repurchases are expected to be completed by end of 2017
* Quintiles IMS reports third-quarter 2016 results, combined company guidance and additional merger details
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.00
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.16
* Sees q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.04 to $1.08
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion
* Q3 revenue rose 7.5 percent to $791 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 After President Donald Trump took office, the U.S. Department of Labor quietly removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker.
ISTANBUL, Jan 27 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared his opposition to the central bank's interest rate corridor policy in comments reported on Friday and reaffirmed his view that interest rates cause inflation, "not tomatoes, not pepper".