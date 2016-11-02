Restaurant Brands to launch Tim Hortons in Mexico
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.
Nov 2 Charles River Laboratories International Inc :
* Charles River Laboratories International Inc says expect that reported revenue growth in 2016 will be in a range of 21% to 22%
* Charles River Laboratories International Inc says constant-currency growth rate for legacy operations in 2016 is expected to be 7%-8%
* Charles River Laboratories International Inc sees 2016 gaap eps $3.13-$3.18
* Charles River Laboratories International Inc sees 2016 non-gaap eps $4.44 - $4.49
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.46, revenue view $1.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Charles river laboratories announces third-quarter 2016 results from continuing operations
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.18
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.78
* Q3 revenue $425.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $434.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 After President Donald Trump took office, the U.S. Department of Labor quietly removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker.
ISTANBUL, Jan 27 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared his opposition to the central bank's interest rate corridor policy in comments reported on Friday and reaffirmed his view that interest rates cause inflation, "not tomatoes, not pepper".