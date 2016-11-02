Nov 2 1-800-flowers.Com Inc :

* 1-800-flowers.com inc says qtrly total revenues increased 6.3 percent to $165.8 million

* 1-800-flowers.com inc says reiterating its guidance for fiscal 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 1-800-flowers.com, inc. Reports results for its fiscal 2017 first quarter

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.24

* Q1 revenue $165.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $160.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S