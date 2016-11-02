UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 27
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
Nov 2 (Reuters) -
* Carnegie companies and weinberg capital group announce the formation of a new real estate partnership and acquisition of three shopping centers in greenville, michigan Source text for Eikon:
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
Activist Investor Elliott Says Welcomes The Opportunity To Participate In Alliance Trust
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.