Restaurant Brands to launch Tim Hortons in Mexico
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.
Nov 2 Zoetis Inc
* Zoetis inc- increases diluted eps to $1.66 - $1.75 on a reported basis, or $1.91 - $1.96 on an adjusted basis for full year 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.91, revenue view $4.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.33, revenue view $5.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Zoetis reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.52
* Q3 revenue $1.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.22 billion
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.91 to $1.96
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.28 to $2.38
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.10 to $2.22
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.66 to $1.75
* Q3 earnings per share $0.48
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $5.15 billion to $5.275 billion
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $4.85 billion to $4.9 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 After President Donald Trump took office, the U.S. Department of Labor quietly removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker.
ISTANBUL, Jan 27 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared his opposition to the central bank's interest rate corridor policy in comments reported on Friday and reaffirmed his view that interest rates cause inflation, "not tomatoes, not pepper".